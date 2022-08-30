Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thrilled with Dustin May So Far

The game results have been split on Dustin May's first two starts back from Tommy John surgery, but the underlying results have made Dave Roberts very happy.

Dustin May is just 1-1 in his return from Tommy John surgery, having allowed two earned runs in 11 innings across his first two starts. On Saturday, he had the misfortune of being up against Sandy Alcantara, who showed why he's likely to win the Cy Young Award this year.

It would be easy to expect perfection from May, knowing how talented he is. And for people who still consider win/loss record as the final word in a pitcher's quality, 1-1 isn't super inspiring.

But May has struck out 13 and walked just three in those 11 innings, with just two hits allowed. If he were the Dodgers' pitcher on Friday or Sunday, he'd have walked out with a win. You can't judge a pitcher on his offense's inability to crack a bona fide ace on the other team.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts knows that, and he wants to make sure May knows it, too, as Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register.

"I talked to him after the [loss]. If we could have banked his first two performances coming back from Tommy John, we would have banked what he’s done so far. ... I think Dustin’s doing everything and more than we could have hoped for.”

One of the benefits of having an insurmountable lead in the division and a nearly insurmountable lead in the race for the best record in baseball is that no single game really matters right now. If Los Angeles were in the heat of a pennant race, they'd have to focus more on wins and losses. But instead, they can focus on getting May ready to be dominant in October, when the games become meaningful again.

With that goal in mind, Roberts and the Dodgers will absolutely take what they've gotten from May's first two starts, because the foundation is there for him to be outstanding.

Dustin May

USATSI_18885192_168396005_lowres
