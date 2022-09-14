Dodgers News: Diamondbacks Still Call in the Cops on LA's Celebration

The Dodgers clinched the National League West last night in Arizona. It was the third time in nine years that the LA ballclub has celebrated a division crown at Chase Field.

Back in 2013, a younger, dumber Dodger ballclub defiantly made its way out onto the field, scaled the outfield fence, and jumped in the pool out beyond right center to celebrate the first NL West title in its run of eight straight.

That ruffled some feathers.

The celebrating team was told not to do it. They took that personally.

Four years later, the Dodgers celebrated again in Arizona and the pool was well protected by fully uniformed police... some on horseback.

Nine years later, the Dodgers celebrate in Arizona once again and, yup, there's that thin blue line again guarding the life of the innocent pool.

The absurdity of this photo really is something else. Including the dirty looks coming off of Baxter T. Bobcat

Either way, the Dodgers kept the celebration subdued, instead opting to act like they've been there before... because they have. Ten years in a row into the postseason.

The series concludes tonight at Chase Field with Michael Grove starting for Los Angeles.