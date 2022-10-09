Dodgers News: Doc Finally Calls the 2017 Season For What It Was

To this day, Dodger fans are still bitter about the disappointing result of the 2017 World Series. We won't get too much into detail for the sake of bringing back all the memories.

One thing that we can agree upon is the fact that the Dodgers were robbed of that first World Series title since 1988. We all know it and even a few former Astros players have admitted their not proud of it.

But finally, after 5 years, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts outright states the fact of the matter to Bill Plunkett of the OC Register after being asked about his take on all the "overthinking" accusations.

"That’s fair,” the Dodgers’ manager says of the criticism before getting animated. “But if we would have won in ’17 (against the Houston Astros), would that have changed? So two in six years. I hate to sound like sour grapes. But we got ’17 stolen from us. They admitted it. That’s fact. Seventeen is the second year I was here. So we win in ’17 and it’s, ‘Everything they’re doing is right. This is the answer key.’"

Roberts has received plenty of harsh criticism lately about the fact that he's only secured one World Series Championship in his 10 consecutive postseason appearances. But he shares just how hard it is to go all the way. He's lucky the team was at least able to do it in 2020.

“You name me a manager that wouldn’t take one out of six. And the other one was stolen. Yeah – only one. We won one.”

Yeah, that 2017 season still stings a bit and although the 2022 Dodgers produced one of the most impressive seasons in franchise history, the postseason is a whole different game and anything could happen.

Maybe the Dodgers can get revenge on the Texas team in the World Series this season. That would be the perfect cherry on top to one of the best seasons ever.