Dodgers News: Doc Hints at Need for Cody Bellinger to Step Up for Postseason Role

The postseason is around the corner as the Dodgers are well on their way to have a top seed until the very end. Dave Roberts needs to start thinking about is potential lineup moving forward, but seemingly started closing the door on outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Despite recent reports of Roberts still sticking by his man, the numbers don't lie and Bellinger has been struggling as of late. In his last 18 at-bats, Bellinger has yet to record a hit although he has reached base four times in that span (three came in one game).

Outfielder Chris Taylor has had similar struggles, but seems to have a bit more leeway with his return from a fracture in his left foot. Bellinger, unfortunately, does not have any injury excuse and was even given a couple days off in August as a "re-set" according to Roberts.

However, Roberts quickly reiterated that it's not too late to give a struggling player re-set days (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“I think the reset window has passed. Guys have got to perform. And so with that, they’ve got to play. They want to play. But as far as the playing time, other guys deserve the opportunity to play as well. So that’s where trying to balance the playing time for everyone that’s worthy and other guys that need it to get untracked kind of comes into play."

There's no question that if Bellinger wants a spot in the postseason rotation, he needs to step up. The Dodgers have been able to carry their weight despite injuries and players struggling, but the time to focus up has begun if there is any hope for a deep postseason run.