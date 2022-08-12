Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Doc Made Pinch-Hitting Decision Because of Steph Curry

Dave Roberts made an interesting decision after noticing that Warriors guard Steph Curry was in attendance for Tuesday's Dodgers game against the Twins.

On Tuesday night, NBA superstar Steph Curry made the trip to Dodger Stadium to help cheer on Trayce Thompson, the brother of his longtime Golden State running mate Klay Thompson. Klay has been spotted several times at Chavez Ravine to cheer on his brother this season. Trayce was a midseason pickup for the Dodgers and has thrived in a part-time role.

Unfortunately for Curry, Trayce wasn't in the starting lineup, but fortunately for Curry, the Dodgers were up 8-1 on the Minnesota Twins through seven innings of play. 

Manager Dave Roberts noticed Curry was in attendance for the game and according the Orange County Register's J.P. Hoornstra, that was part of Doc's decision to pinch hit for Mookie Betts in the eighth. 

SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson and AM570's David Vassegh provided some added details of Curry, who was on his way out of the stadium a little early, in true Dodgers fan fashion, getting summoned back to watch Trayce hit.

Trayce's at-bat was definitely worth waiting for. Trayce doubled, and scored in the next at-bat when Trea Turner hit a double of his own. 

What might have been the best part of the whole thing was Curry filming Trayce's entire at-bat. 

After the game, Trayce, who characterized Curry as "another family friend" had this to say (quotes via OCR's J.P. Hoornstra).

“It’s pretty cool. (Curry) is a busy guy. He’s got three awesome kids, a beautiful wife, great family, everything. It’s cool.”

It's not every day that a two-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion comes to watch you play.

It's even more rare that a manager makes a strategic decision due to a NBA superstar's presence behind home plate. 

