Dodgers News: Doc Says LA Has Seven All-Star Worthy Players

On Tuesday, July 19th, the 92nd Midsummer Classic will return to Dodgers Stadium for the first time since 1980 and Los Angeles will be represented by four of their best.

A few days ago, after Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were selected to be starters in the 2022 All-Star Game, manager Dave Roberts said he believes seven of his players are deserving of the recognition.

The three pitchers Roberts may have believed worthy include Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, and Tony Gonsolin.

Kershaw, who has a 6-2 record this season with 69 K’s and a 2.40 ERA, has been selected eight times but has never started in an All-Star Game. He probably should have in 2013, but that's a story for a different day.

Urías has a 7-6 record with 83 strikeouts and 2.57 ERA while Gonsolin has an 11-0 record with 80 strikeouts, and leads the MLB with a very impressive 1.62 ERA.

As for the position players, Roberts was assumed to be referring to five-time All-Star first baseman, Freddie Freeman, and the 27-year-old catcher Will Smith. Freeman is batting .296 with 10 homers, 52 RBIs, and an .853 OPS. While Smith is batting .258 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs, and an .803 OPS.

Why Clayton Kershaw Should Start All-Star Game, Freddie Freeman Says Kershaw 'Deserves' to Start ASG

Smith, Urías, and Freeman did not make the initial roster but, there is still time since some selected players may not be able to attend and they will need deserving replacements. Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw were named starters on Sunday.