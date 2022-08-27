Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dodgers Minor Leaguers Come Up With Major Awards

Dodgers News: Dodgers Minor Leaguers Come Up With Major Awards

Top Dodger prospects, Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone win minor league players of the year.

The Dodgers organization has star-players all around and that includes the Dodgers farm-system. 

LA’s minor league system currently ranks at No. 2 according to MLB.com. Remember this is a team who has the best record in the league and have a 7.5 lead for that record, second being the Cheatin’ Houston Astros.

Big news came out of their farm system as High-A Great Lakes catcher Diego Cartaya and Triple-A OKC pitcher Gavin Stone were awarded with the Branch Rickey Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Year Awards.

Each of these players will eventually be the cornerstone of the Dodgers organization and these awards show it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Catcher Diego Cartaya is the Dodgers No. 1 prospect and is slashing .270/.403/.543 with a .946 OPS with 22 HR’s and 69 RBI’s. 

The Venezuelan was signed as a free agent to a minor league deal contract back in 2018. The 20-year-old’s stock has shot up in recent weeks as he continues to climb atop the top 100 MLB prospects list.

As for Gavin Stone, he ranks as the No.7 Dodgers prospect and is killing it with a 1.50 ERA, 139 K’s, 1.13 WHIP and allowing only 2 HR’s and .209 opponent batting average. Stone was recently promoted to Triple-A last week where he went scoreless in four innings and allowed no hits in his debut.

The future is bright for Cartaya and Stone as they make a new for themselves. Los Angeles know how to pick them and as long as they’re with the Dodgers organization, the sky is the limit. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18815754_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bullpen Continues To Make History Thanks to Mark Prior

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18866427_168396005_lowres
News

2022 Dodgers are Terrorizing Opponents Even Away from Dodgers Stadium

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dave Roberts Shows Love to Star Right-Fielder, Mookie Betts, After Leading Them to Victory

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18797980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers James Outman Delivers in The Clutch Last Night In Triple-A

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_15976710_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Lefty Scott Alexander Returns to the Major Leagues with the Giants

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18905409_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Dustin May Tommy John Comeback Includes One New Nasty Pitch

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18788251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mitch White Gives Strong Praise for Dodgers Legendary Pitcher

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18750085_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Energy Helped Prepare Mitch White for Yankees Stadium

By Ryan Menzie