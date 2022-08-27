Dodgers News: Dodgers Minor Leaguers Come Up With Major Awards

The Dodgers organization has star-players all around and that includes the Dodgers farm-system.

LA’s minor league system currently ranks at No. 2 according to MLB.com. Remember this is a team who has the best record in the league and have a 7.5 lead for that record, second being the Cheatin’ Houston Astros.

Big news came out of their farm system as High-A Great Lakes catcher Diego Cartaya and Triple-A OKC pitcher Gavin Stone were awarded with the Branch Rickey Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Year Awards.

Each of these players will eventually be the cornerstone of the Dodgers organization and these awards show it.

Catcher Diego Cartaya is the Dodgers No. 1 prospect and is slashing .270/.403/.543 with a .946 OPS with 22 HR’s and 69 RBI’s.

The Venezuelan was signed as a free agent to a minor league deal contract back in 2018. The 20-year-old’s stock has shot up in recent weeks as he continues to climb atop the top 100 MLB prospects list.

As for Gavin Stone, he ranks as the No.7 Dodgers prospect and is killing it with a 1.50 ERA, 139 K’s, 1.13 WHIP and allowing only 2 HR’s and .209 opponent batting average. Stone was recently promoted to Triple-A last week where he went scoreless in four innings and allowed no hits in his debut.

The future is bright for Cartaya and Stone as they make a new for themselves. Los Angeles know how to pick them and as long as they’re with the Dodgers organization, the sky is the limit.