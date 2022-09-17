Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dustin May Experiencing Arm Soreness Before Fridays Start Says Dave Roberts

Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: Dustin May Experiencing Arm Soreness Before Fridays Start Says Dave Roberts

Dodgers skipper says his young right-hander was dealing with some sorness prior to Fridays start

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a dominating win over rival San Francisco Giants last night, 5-0 over at Oracle Park aka Dodger Stadium North. 

The Dodgers got the majority of their runs in the 4th inning, scoring 3 of their 5 runs thanks to CT3, Bellinger and Trea Turner.

The pitching is what really sealed the deal with young right -hander Dustin May on the mound for LA. May had an impressive outing as he went five innings strong with 4 K’s, 1 walk and 0 ER’s.

However, even with that outstanding outing by May, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed why his start had been pushed back from Wednesday to Friday. OC Registers Bill Plunkett explains.

“Then after the game, Roberts revealed that May’s start had been pushed back not just because of the off day Thursday or the insertion of Michael Grove as a sixth starter on Wednesday. May experienced some “arm soreness” after his start in San Diego last weekend and was given six days of rest before Friday’s start in San Francisco.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He was pushed back because he just had a little soreness,” Roberts said. “We want to make sure we take care of him. Probably a little overly cautious.”

And the right move was made. Last thing the Dodgers need is for another pitcher to go down for whatever reason.

The 24-year-old just came back from Tommy John surgery last month after missing 15 months.

Tommy John is the biggest injury one can come back from. Initially, the throwing is not near to full-speed and throwing off-speed stuff is tough to regain. In May’s case, it looks like he’s regaining that electric stuff we saw before the injury.

When the Texas native is right, he can be a major contributor to the Dodgers rotation and will be one to watch out for come October.

Health and consistency is what May needs until we reach the postseason and Roberts knows it. 

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18835682_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19015015_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Insider Expects Multiple Teams in on Trea Turner

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18090101_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Still Loves What He's Doing

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19026186_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency Following DFA

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18797991_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18254709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Started Sensing Something Special Early This Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18955332_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18423264_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming

By Ryan Menzie