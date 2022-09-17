Dodgers News: Dustin May Experiencing Arm Soreness Before Fridays Start Says Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a dominating win over rival San Francisco Giants last night, 5-0 over at Oracle Park aka Dodger Stadium North.

The Dodgers got the majority of their runs in the 4th inning, scoring 3 of their 5 runs thanks to CT3, Bellinger and Trea Turner.

The pitching is what really sealed the deal with young right -hander Dustin May on the mound for LA. May had an impressive outing as he went five innings strong with 4 K’s, 1 walk and 0 ER’s.

However, even with that outstanding outing by May, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed why his start had been pushed back from Wednesday to Friday. OC Registers Bill Plunkett explains.

“Then after the game, Roberts revealed that May’s start had been pushed back not just because of the off day Thursday or the insertion of Michael Grove as a sixth starter on Wednesday. May experienced some “arm soreness” after his start in San Diego last weekend and was given six days of rest before Friday’s start in San Francisco.

“He was pushed back because he just had a little soreness,” Roberts said. “We want to make sure we take care of him. Probably a little overly cautious.”

And the right move was made. Last thing the Dodgers need is for another pitcher to go down for whatever reason.

The 24-year-old just came back from Tommy John surgery last month after missing 15 months.

Tommy John is the biggest injury one can come back from. Initially, the throwing is not near to full-speed and throwing off-speed stuff is tough to regain. In May’s case, it looks like he’s regaining that electric stuff we saw before the injury.

When the Texas native is right, he can be a major contributor to the Dodgers rotation and will be one to watch out for come October.

Health and consistency is what May needs until we reach the postseason and Roberts knows it.