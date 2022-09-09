Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Eddy Alvarez Released by LA

The journeyman infielder becomes a free agent after being released by the Dodgers

You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates.

Eddy Alvarez was one of them.

Last week, the journeyman was designated for assignment as the team added right-handed pitcher Health Hembree to the active roster. Alvarez was released officially on Wednesday.

In a brief showing with LA earlier this summer, the two-time Olympic athlete hit just .160 with a .314 OPS over 27 plate appearances. He signed with the Dodgers as minor league free agent late in the offseason and actually opened some eyes during spring training (.346/.433/.731) but started the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With the OKC club, he had a nice season when on the field. In 47 games, he hit .322 with a .993 OPS.

The 32-year-old enters free agency hoping to latch on with another club for a big league opportunity in 2023.

