Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Even at 37, Justin Turner Feels There's a Lot Left in the Tank

Turner isn't slowing down, and that's great news for Dodger fans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Age is just a number for Justin Turner. And it's one he hasn't worried about too much this season.

After starting the season off slow, RedTurn2 has been red hot in the second-half of the season, among the league leaders in batting average, on-base percentage and hits with runners in scoring position.

Since June 30, Turner is hitting .372 with nine home runs, 43 RBIs and an OPS of 1.038.

June 30 was the same day Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove "didn't feel like Turner was a huge threat" in the Dodgers lineup.

JT has been arguably the Dodgers' best hitter since then, and has turned the Dodgers 'Big Four' of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith into a 'Big Five.' Max Muncy's emergence potentially makes it a 'Big Six.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At 37-years-young, Turner isn't too worried about his age.

"Yeah, it's so easy to point at age, right?" Turner said. "And you look at guys all over the league who are struggling who aren't 37. What's the excuse for them, right? That's just the easiest thing to point out for me and I still feel like there's a lot in the tank. I feel like I've shown, especially over these last few months that there's a lot in the tank and I hope to continue playing for a long time."

That's great news for Dodger fans who were worried about Turner potentially nearing the end of his career.

As long as he's playing at a high level, he's going to stick around for a little while longer.

And the Dodgers are a better team with Justin Turner in the lineup. 

Dare I say he's been quite the threat in the lineup?

Justin Turner

USATSI_19049140_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unsure About His Playing Future Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19082368_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: All-Star Held Out of Thursday's Lineup

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Resigned to Lessened Role for All-Star Hurler

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18296882_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Flamethrowing Righty Officially Rejoins Active Roster, Bruihl Optioned

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18976231_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sees Some Issues with Dustin May's Game Plan

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19068933_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest MLB Cy Young Polls Don't Look Promising for Julio Urias

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Bad News for Blake Treinen Who's Season Faces a Critical Point

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19079973_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Scoreboard Reveals Incredible Moment From Joey Gallo

By Ryan Menzie