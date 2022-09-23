Dodgers News: Even at 37, Justin Turner Feels There's a Lot Left in the Tank

Age is just a number for Justin Turner. And it's one he hasn't worried about too much this season.

After starting the season off slow, RedTurn2 has been red hot in the second-half of the season, among the league leaders in batting average, on-base percentage and hits with runners in scoring position.

Since June 30, Turner is hitting .372 with nine home runs, 43 RBIs and an OPS of 1.038.

June 30 was the same day Padres' pitcher Joe Musgrove "didn't feel like Turner was a huge threat" in the Dodgers lineup.

JT has been arguably the Dodgers' best hitter since then, and has turned the Dodgers 'Big Four' of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith into a 'Big Five.' Max Muncy's emergence potentially makes it a 'Big Six.'

At 37-years-young, Turner isn't too worried about his age.

"Yeah, it's so easy to point at age, right?" Turner said. "And you look at guys all over the league who are struggling who aren't 37. What's the excuse for them, right? That's just the easiest thing to point out for me and I still feel like there's a lot in the tank. I feel like I've shown, especially over these last few months that there's a lot in the tank and I hope to continue playing for a long time."

That's great news for Dodger fans who were worried about Turner potentially nearing the end of his career.

As long as he's playing at a high level, he's going to stick around for a little while longer.

And the Dodgers are a better team with Justin Turner in the lineup.

Dare I say he's been quite the threat in the lineup?