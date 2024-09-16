Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Set to Rejoin Team In Atlanta
Joe Kelly has reportedly returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta ahead of the four-game series finale after two rehab outings with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The expected move was confirmed by David Vassegh of AM-570 on Tuesday:
On Sunday, Kelly pitched a scoreless inning and recorded two strikeouts for the Dodgers' top minor league affiliate.
Kelly's return comes a little early as Doug Padilla of the Southern California News Group reported on Wednesday that he would likely return to the Dodgers' active roster for the three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
Kelly pitched one inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing no hits, runs, or walks while striking out two. In a similar rehab appearance on Thursday, Gonsolin also threw one inning, giving up no hits or walks but recording one strikeout.
Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 30 with right shoulder inflammation, marking his second stint on the IL this season.
In July, the Dodgers activated him after a two-month stint on the 60-day injured list for a right shoulder posterior strain sustained in May. It has not been confirmed if his current injury is related to the previous shoulder issue.
Despite several Dodgers pitchers suffering injuries this season, the bullpen has stayed healthier than the starting rotation. Kelly is one of three relievers currently on the IL, joining Anthony Banda and Connor Brogdon.
Kelly has had a tough season when active, posting a 5.20 ERA that would mark a career high over a full season. The Riverside native, who played for the Dodgers from 2019-21 and contributed to their 2020 World Series win with a career-best 1.80 ERA, signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent in 2021.
He returned to the Dodgers at last season's trade deadline, along with right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn, in exchange for right fielder Trayce Thompson and pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure. In the second half of the 2023 season, Kelly posted a 1.74 ERA, a marked improvement from his 4.97 ERA in the first half with Chicago. Although he seemed to be regaining his 2020 form, his performance has declined this season. He will soon have a chance to turn things around.
Banda, the latest to be placed on the IL, fractured his left hand after punching a solid object in frustration. Brogdon has been out with right plantar fasciitis since April but began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 20.