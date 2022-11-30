Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Fans Have Spoken and Give Their Choice Between deGrom and Verlander

The answer may surprise you
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As free agency continues to roam through the MLB, the Dodgers parting ways with Tyler Anderson as well as over $100 million on their books gives fans some hope of who the Dodgers will look as a replacement. A pitcher remains a hot commodity with Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander highlighting some of the top free agent pitchers with both being linked to the team in some capacity. 

Both have reasons of why they'd fit well within the Dodgers organization. Verlander is coming off his third Cy Young award of his career in a World Series championship seasons while deGrom is younger and still shows signs of being one of the most elite pitchers in the game. 

Of course the scare with deGrom comes with his injury history while Verlander will be 40 in 2023 and will likely command top dollar after such an impressive season. This gives fans something to ponder, but who do you think the Dodgers should go after? 

Fans have made their point clear and it looks like deGrom would be the right pitcher for the organization. The hope is for deGrom to take on a cheaper contract, yet a more risk-free one in comparison to an aging Verlander, and to have him managed in a way to reduce injuries. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers have not given too much glimpse at what exactly they are looking for, but with both available the Dodgers have some options and time to consider what they will do. In the mean time, fans can continue to imagine what the lineup can look like next season for a team coming off of a franchise record 111 wins. 

Jacob deGromJustin VerlanderLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_8067796_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Manager Nearing Agreement to Join Toronto as Bench Coach

By Noah Camras
USATSI_11021412_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Believes LA Has Highest Chance Of Landing Justin Verlander

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16862627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie and Freddie's Prime Years Need To Be Capitalized According To Columnist

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17015826_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals One Teammate He Turns To When He's Down

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18614693_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19107480_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16489183_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Still Misses Playing Shortstop

By Jeff J. Snider