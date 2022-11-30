Dodgers News: Fans Have Spoken and Give Their Choice Between deGrom and Verlander

As free agency continues to roam through the MLB, the Dodgers parting ways with Tyler Anderson as well as over $100 million on their books gives fans some hope of who the Dodgers will look as a replacement. A pitcher remains a hot commodity with Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander highlighting some of the top free agent pitchers with both being linked to the team in some capacity.

Both have reasons of why they'd fit well within the Dodgers organization. Verlander is coming off his third Cy Young award of his career in a World Series championship seasons while deGrom is younger and still shows signs of being one of the most elite pitchers in the game.

Of course the scare with deGrom comes with his injury history while Verlander will be 40 in 2023 and will likely command top dollar after such an impressive season. This gives fans something to ponder, but who do you think the Dodgers should go after?

Fans have made their point clear and it looks like deGrom would be the right pitcher for the organization. The hope is for deGrom to take on a cheaper contract, yet a more risk-free one in comparison to an aging Verlander, and to have him managed in a way to reduce injuries.

The Dodgers have not given too much glimpse at what exactly they are looking for, but with both available the Dodgers have some options and time to consider what they will do. In the mean time, fans can continue to imagine what the lineup can look like next season for a team coming off of a franchise record 111 wins.