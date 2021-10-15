Dodgers News: Fans Respond to the Controversial Call From Dodgers v. Giants Game 5

There were a lot of mixed feelings after the Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS came to an end of a check swing.

The Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS lived up to its expectations, a five-game series full of excitement. Both of these teams had over 100 wins within the season and were at each other necks to win the division. It all came down to one game in the regular season and the same happened in the postseason. However, the ending to this 5 game series has sparked a lot of controversy.

In the 9th inning, it was tied 1-1 until Cody Bellinger singled to right-center and Justin Turner scored. The Dodgers were up by one and it was up to Max Scherzer to end the game. Wilmer Flores was up and called out on a questionable check swing.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to let out their frustration saying that it was not even close.

The first base umpire who made the call is facing a lot of backlash including someone changing his Wikipedia page.

Although, not everyone was thinking this was a blown call. This fan tried to show that it was a lot closer than some may think.

Other fans feel that even if the call was blown, it is karma for when an umpire did not call a check-swing when it clearly was during another Giants v. Dodgers game.

However, that was not the end. Fans went back and forth in retaliation.

Whatever your stance on the call is, the Dodgers are one step closer to reaching the World Series. The Dodger's next game will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.