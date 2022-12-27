Dodgers News: Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA

Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season.

Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue.

However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason, Shelby Miller, will also be looking to revitalize his career this season.

L.A. Times staff writer Mike Digiovanna spoke with Miller, and he says he already started his work with assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness and pitching coach Mark Prior.

“We’re seeing how we can tunnel pitches better off the heater and trying to perfect my craft a bit,” Miller said. “These guys are so knowledgeable. Connor and Mark are amazing dudes who know a lot about pitching, how to get guys out, how to get swings and misses, and how we can do this every day.”

It seems like he’s come to the right place. Many other pitchers have come to L.A. and have looked like aces, thanks to Prior and company. Tyler Anderson is the most recent example; Anderson went from a 4.53 ERA and allowed 27 home runs to a 2.57 ERA and allowed 14 home runs in 30 games.

Miller will be the next and latest Prior project. Shelby spent 2022 with the San Francisco Giants and only pitched in four games with a 0-1 record, 6.43 ERA, and allowed six hits and five runs in seven innings. The 32-year-old was initially signed to a minor league deal and was called up by the Giants late in the season.

Miller has a career record of 38-58 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP in 167 games, and 778 innings pitched.

I’m excited to see what Miller has in store for the Dodgers this season; hopefully, he can get to where he wants to be.