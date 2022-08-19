Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break

Albert Pujols spent most of last year with the Dodgers, after being released by the Anaheim Angels early in the season. He had his best season in several years, finishing his time in actual Los Angeles with an OPS+ of 99, almost exactly league average.

After the 2021 season, Pujols signed with the Cardinals, the team with which he spent his first 11 seasons and earned his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This is the 22nd and final season of his legendary career, and it's fitting that he's back in St. Louis, where it all started.

Pujols was sitting on 679 career home runs coming into the season, but after just six homers through the All-Star break, his chances of getting to 700 were almost nil.

But since the All-Star break, Pujols has been absolutely on fire.

On Thursday, Pujols wasn't in the Cardinals' starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela of the Rockies, but the Cards knocked Senzatela out of the game and Pujols found himself pinch-hitting in the third inning with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound and bases loaded.

Two pitches later, Pujols put the ball in the stands in left for a grand slam, the 690th homer of his career and 11th of the season. He finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBIs, continuing his ridiculously hot streak over the past few weeks.

Pujols' .814 OPS is his best in a decade; after "bouncing back" to being about league average with the Dodgers last year, Uncle Albert is nearly 30 percent better than league average this season.

Even with this recent tear, Pujols doesn't have much chance of getting to 700 homers, as he's still 10 away with just 45 games to play. But whether he gets there or not, it's great to see the legend finish his exemplary career with an outstanding season.