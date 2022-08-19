Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break

Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break

Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.

Albert Pujols spent most of last year with the Dodgers, after being released by the Anaheim Angels early in the season. He had his best season in several years, finishing his time in actual Los Angeles with an OPS+ of 99, almost exactly league average.

After the 2021 season, Pujols signed with the Cardinals, the team with which he spent his first 11 seasons and earned his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This is the 22nd and final season of his legendary career, and it's fitting that he's back in St. Louis, where it all started.

Pujols was sitting on 679 career home runs coming into the season, but after just six homers through the All-Star break, his chances of getting to 700 were almost nil.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But since the All-Star break, Pujols has been absolutely on fire.

On Thursday, Pujols wasn't in the Cardinals' starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela of the Rockies, but the Cards knocked Senzatela out of the game and Pujols found himself pinch-hitting in the third inning with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound and bases loaded.

Two pitches later, Pujols put the ball in the stands in left for a grand slam, the 690th homer of his career and 11th of the season. He finished the day 2-for-3 with five RBIs, continuing his ridiculously hot streak over the past few weeks.

Pujols' .814 OPS is his best in a decade; after "bouncing back" to being about league average with the Dodgers last year, Uncle Albert is nearly 30 percent better than league average this season.

Even with this recent tear, Pujols doesn't have much chance of getting to 700 homers, as he's still 10 away with just 45 games to play. But whether he gets there or not, it's great to see the legend finish his exemplary career with an outstanding season.

Albert PujolsSt. Louis Cardinals

USATSI_18879736_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts Playfully Throw Shade at Brewers Infielder

By Staff Writer
Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) looks on during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Was Completely Unaware Of His Incredible Accomplishment

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18772788_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Had Zero Reservations About Using Struggling Reliever on Wednesday

By Selena Marquez
Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Starter's Filthy Breaking Ball Was at it's 'best' in Latest Start

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18705190_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_12388718_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Bench Player Trolls David Vassegh After Milwaukee Slide Disaster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_14459382_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Roasts LA Reporter After Viral Trip Down MIL Slide

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15798501_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: David Vassegh's Trip Down the MIL Slide Sets Internet Ablaze

By Jeff J. Snider