Dodgers News: Former GM Proposes Jaw-Dropping LA Trade Package for Juan Soto

The Juan Soto rumors are coming fast and furious as the August 2nd MLB trade deadline draws closer. The Soto chatter was sparked by the young superstar declining a massive 15-year, $440M extension from the Nationals and rumors that there's been some internal strife in the club.

Based on reports from ESPN's Buster Olney and MLB Network's Jon Morosi, it sounds like Washington is willing to explore potential trades for Juan Soto.

The reports whipped Dodgers fans into a frenzy as they dreamed of adding one of the best hitters in the game to LA's already talented roster.

However, the Nationals will want a king's ransom, as they should, for the 23-year-old Soto who won't become a free agent until 2024.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden put together what he believes a Dodgers-Juan Soto trade package could look like in a recent article. Not surprisingly, it involves a lineup regular and a truckload of top prospects.

“The Dodgers could offer infielder Gavin Lux and put together a package of prospects from their loaded farm system, starting with power right-hander Bobby Miller or righty Ryan Pepiot, along with two more position players from a group of infielder Miguel Vargas, outfielder Andy Pages, shortstop Wilman Diaz or second baseman Michael Busch.”

Giving up Gavin Lux in a potential deal seems like a given, based on his age and impact this year. Bowden's package includes three of the Dodgers top five prospects for essentially a two-and-a-half year Soto rental.

Soto is represented by super agent Scott Boras and Boras always makes sure his high profile clients, whether it's Corey Seager, Bryce Harper, or Gerrit Cole, always hit free agency.

Soto is an incredible player and on track to be in the Hall-of-Fame one day, but Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman might be unwilling to gut his farm system to land a generational talent.