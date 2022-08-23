Dodgers News: Former LA Manager Compares 2022 Team to Legendary Yankees Squad

Don Mattingly is the Mark Jackson to Dave Roberts' Steve Keer. Mattingly started the renaissance, Roberts completed the masterpiece. Donnie Baseball was a key figure in turning the Dodgers from a middling team to a talented team with legitimate playoff dreams. He had a front row seat for the fledgling days of the future LA juggernaut, and he was also was front and center for a spectacular New York Yankees run.

After the Dodgers crushed Sandy Alcantara on Sunday, Mattingly's NL Cy Young frontrunner ace, Mattingly noted how the 2022 Dodgers remind him of the potent mid-2000's Yankees (quotes via The LA Times' Dylan Hernandez).

“You’ve got to attack them. You can’t pitch like you’re afraid. You’ve got to go get them out. You’ve got to get in the strike zone early, you’ve got to attack and get them out quick. You start messing around, they don’t chase, you get yourself in bad counts.”

Mattingly served as the Yankees hitting coach from 2003 to 2006, and was Joe Torre's bench coach for the 2007 season before Broadway Joe headed out to helm Los Angeles for three seasons (2008-2010).

In those five seasons, the Yankees averaged 97.6 wins per season, and although they never won it all, the offense always kept them in contention. Including, the 2004 season where the Yankees set all-time franchise records in home runs (242).

The Dodgers have been on an impressive five year run of their own, and unlike the Yankees teams that Mattingly helped coach, are hoping to win a couple more titles.