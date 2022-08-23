Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former LA Manager Compares 2022 Team to Legendary Yankees Squad

Dodgers News: Former LA Manager Compares 2022 Team to Legendary Yankees Squad

Marlins manager Don Mattingly gave the Dodgers lofty praise after sweeping his team in LA.

Don Mattingly is the Mark Jackson to Dave Roberts' Steve Keer. Mattingly started the renaissance, Roberts completed the masterpiece. Donnie Baseball was a key figure in turning the Dodgers from a middling team to a talented team with legitimate playoff dreams. He had a front row seat for the fledgling days of the future LA juggernaut, and he was also was front and center for a spectacular New York Yankees run. 

After the Dodgers crushed Sandy Alcantara on Sunday, Mattingly's NL Cy Young frontrunner ace, Mattingly noted how the 2022 Dodgers remind him of the potent mid-2000's Yankees (quotes via The LA Times' Dylan Hernandez).

“You’ve got to attack them. You can’t pitch like you’re afraid. You’ve got to go get them out. You’ve got to get in the strike zone early, you’ve got to attack and get them out quick. You start messing around, they don’t chase, you get yourself in bad counts.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mattingly served as the Yankees hitting coach from 2003 to 2006, and was Joe Torre's bench coach for the 2007 season before Broadway Joe headed out to helm Los Angeles for three seasons (2008-2010).

In those five seasons, the Yankees averaged 97.6 wins per season, and although they never won it all, the offense always kept them in contention. Including, the 2004 season where the Yankees set all-time franchise records in home runs (242).

The Dodgers have been on an impressive five year run of their own, and unlike the Yankees teams that Mattingly helped coach, are hoping to win a couple more titles.

Los Angeles DodgersMiami Marlins

USATSI_18884778_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Los Angeles Signs Surging Max Muncy to Contract Extension

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18852472_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Joey Gallo's Hard Work in LA

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18908327_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top Prospect's Future Role With LA is in Question

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18028441_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Set to Return for Dodgers

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18246615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fireballing Right-Handed Reliever Could be Returning Soon

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18904140_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Pencils in Return Date for Clayton Kershaw

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18879711_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch as Hanser Alberto Refuses to Leave Joey Gallo Alone

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18904071_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Gives Inside Look at Dustin May's Wicked Stuff

By Jeff J. Snider