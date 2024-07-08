Dodgers News: Former LA Outfielder Likely Calling It Quits After 2024 Season
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar reached a career milestone on Saturday that only seven percent of Major League Baseball players achieve.
The current Los Angeles Angels outfielder reached 10 years of service time in Chicago when the Angels took on the Cubs for Game 2 of a three-game series. Pillar also suggested he's leaning toward retirement at the end of this season.
“I think this is it,” he said. “Pretty sure this is it. I was pretty open and honest about that answer. I definitely came in this year individually wanting to accomplish things. Ten years (of service time) being one of them; a couple of statistical accomplishments.
“But it’s been an unbelievable journey to have accomplished so much in this game. My family sacrificed a lot over the last couple of years. I would never rule out continuing to play, but I definitely want to have the mindset that, if this is it, I was going to enjoy every single day, the good, the bad, the ugly, the successes, the failures. Just really dive all in and enjoy whatever happened.”
Pillar has embraced his role with the Angels this season and is going out on his own terms. Since signing with the Angels April 30 after being released by the Chicago White Sox, he is hitting .299/.355/.512 with six homers, seven doubles and 26 RBIs in 41 games.
The 2022 season was PIllar's lone year with the Dodgers. He appeared in four games and had one hit in 12 at-bats.