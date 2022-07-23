Dodgers News: Former LA Pitcher Inks Deal with NL Central Club

By far, the most volatile position in Major League Baseball is reliever. One year, a player is an All-Star, the next year, they look like a high school hurler. Teams constantly spin through new relievers, and the Dodgers might be the biggest proponents of the practice. Each year, LA unearths a bullpen gem or two. This year, castoffs Yency Almonte and Evan Phillips have shined. In 2020, lefty reliever Jake McGee was the star of the reclamation show.

The Dodgers inked McGee to a deal just days before the start of the 60-game 2020 season. After getting lit up in 2019 (6.49 ERA), McGee completed the 2020 regular season in LA with a 2.66 ERA in 24 appearances.

San Francisco whisked him away that offseason and he served as the Giants closer for most of the 2021 season (31 saves). Last week, the Giants released the lefty.

On Friday, it was reported that the Milwaukee Brewers had signed McGee to a major league contract. The Brewers will hope to be the third team in three years to maximize McGee's talents. McGee owns a 7.17 ERA so far this year and has really struggled to strikeout hitters like he has in the past.

This year, he's striking out just 4.6 batters per nine innings, his career average is 9.7. On the Dodgers, McGee's K/9 was 14.6.

The Brewers aren't risking much with the McGee signing. Milwaukee will owe the lefty a prorated $700,00 salary based on how long he spends on the big league roster.