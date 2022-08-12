Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record

Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record

Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.

Even though he spent less than a full season in Dodgers blue, fans, players, and even Dave Roberts, having nothing but love for future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols. This past winter, Pujols inked a one-year deal with the Cardinals and subsequently announced that the 2022 season would be the last of his storied career. On Wednesday, he added another chapter to his voluminous MLB career.

On Wednesday night, Pujols logged his first four-hit game in 11 years in the Cardinals 9-5 win over the Rockies. According to Baseball Reference, Pujols (42) is the 12th oldest player in league history to log a four-hit game. But even that, wasn't the story.

After crushing the 687th home run of his career off of Rockies Austin Gomber, who as part of a bizarre baseball coincidence, was part of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado from Colorado to St. Louis, Pujols has now hit a home run off of 448 different hurlers in his career. Just one new victim shy of Barry Bonds' record of 449.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated pointed out, Pujols primarily playing in the American League for the the majority of the previous decade plays in his favor of tying, and even passing, Bonds in the record books.

Pujols' .757 OPS is a bit pedestrian at first glance, but as he did on the Dodgers, he's mashed left-handed pitching. In 81 plate appearances against southpaws, Pujols owns a 1.009 OPS and a .357 batting average.

As long as the Dodgers don't lose to the Cardinals in the playoffs, LA fans can smile and appreciate the final year of Pujols' career from afar. 

Albert PujolsSt. Louis CardinalsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18809767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: Austin Barnes Leaves Team, Wolters Recalled

By Selena Marquez1 hour ago
USATSI_18718804_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Rival Exec Roasts Angels for Not Trading Shohei Ohtani at Deadline

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_16578834_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Astros Blunder Creates Hilarious Fan Reaction on Twitter

By Selena Marquez4 hours ago
USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers News: Pair of Impact Arms Slated for Minor League Rehab Assignments

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18846962_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Midseason Pickup Notes Similarities Between 2022 & 2016 LA Teams

By Ryan Menzie8 hours ago
USATSI_18738485_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Shoots Down Comparisons Between 2022 Team & 'magical' 2017 Squad

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18772788_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Made Pinch-Hitting Decision Because of Steph Curry

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18846741_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB Expert Reveals the Secrets to Julio Urias' Recent Success

By Staff WriterAug 11, 2022 7:30 PM EDT