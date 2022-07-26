Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former LA Villain Sparks Controversy with Nationals Outfielder

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, and former Dodgers villain, didn't take kindly to Victor Robles celebrating a recent home run.

The younger generation of baseball players play the game a little bit differently than some of the seasoned veterans. Players like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bryce Harper, just to name a few, have zero problems with celebrating a home run with little extra flair. It's a surprise to nobody, but longtime Dodgers villain Madison Bumgarner is not a fan.

During Bumgarner's start on Saturday, with Arizona owning a comfortable 7-1 lead, Nationals outfielder Victor Robles blasted a solo shot in the eighth inning, and made sure to stop and admire his home run before breaking into his home run trot. 

Bumgarner voiced his displeasure with Robles enthusiasm to reporters (quotes The Athletic).

"(He's a) clown. Golly. No shame. No shame. It's 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up."

Robles responded to the comments without a word. The outfielder donned a red clown nose in the dugout on Sunday, and the MLB world took notice.

It's not the first time Bumgarner has sounded off about a hitter's jubilant celebration, or his perception that a hitter is showing up the three-time World Series champion. 

The lefty and Dodgers slugger Max Muncy exchanged some words in 2019 after Muncy stopped to admire his homer that made a splash landing in McCovey Cove. After Bumgarner started chirping at him as he made his down the first baseline, Muncy famously responded with. "Go get it out of the ocean!".

This isn't the first time the baseball world has seen salty Bumgarner, and it won't be the last. 

