Former Dodgers OF DJ Peters has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals.

A once-top prospect in the Dodgers' organization, Peters struggled to find a role with the team.

Called up in 2021, Peters was ranked as high as the No. 6 prospect in the Dodgers' organization. However, he went just 5-34 (.192) with one home run and four RBIs in his brief time with the team.

The Dodgers ultimately DFA'd Peters last season, and he was picked up on waivers by the Rangers.

In Texas, the right-handed power hitter hit .198 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 197 at-bats.

During the offseason lockout, Peters signed a one-year deal with the Lotte Giants in Korea. He was waived after just 85 games with the team, hitting .228 with 13 HRs and 48 RBIs.

Peters is still just 26-years old, and will look for a fresh start in Washington — a team who can provide him a serious opportunity to contribute.