Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former Top Prospect Resurfaces with MLB Team After Stint in KBO

Dodgers News: Former Top Prospect Resurfaces with MLB Team After Stint in KBO

A former Dodger has found a home in the minor-league system of an NL East squad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Dodgers OF DJ Peters has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals.

A once-top prospect in the Dodgers' organization, Peters struggled to find a role with the team.

Called up in 2021, Peters was ranked as high as the No. 6 prospect in the Dodgers' organization. However, he went just 5-34 (.192) with one home run and four RBIs in his brief time with the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers ultimately DFA'd Peters last season, and he was picked up on waivers by the Rangers.

In Texas, the right-handed power hitter hit .198 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 197 at-bats.

During the offseason lockout, Peters signed a one-year deal with the Lotte Giants in Korea. He was waived after just 85 games with the team, hitting .228 with 13 HRs and 48 RBIs. 

Peters is still just 26-years old, and will look for a fresh start in Washington — a team who can provide him a serious opportunity to contribute.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_7443181_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Doesn't Remember What Went into AZ Pool Party Celebration

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Saving Their Beer Bath for Something Bigger

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Feels Confident He'll be Ready for October

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberts Believes Muncy's Energy Is A Catalyst For Team's Success

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Is "All For" the New Rule Changes for 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18921853_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides An Injury Update on LA Bullpen

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18992536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Two Players Try to Break Out of Slumps By Any Means Necessary

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19024085_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Breaks Dave Roberts' Brain

By Clint Pasillas