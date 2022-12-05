Dodgers News: Fred McGriff Elected to MLB Hall of Fame

Fred "The Crime Dog" McGriff has been elected to the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame. McGriff was elected unanimously with 16 votes.

He was the committee's lone selection among the eight candidates on the ballot during the vote held on Sunday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Among the others nominated were Don Mattingly, Curt Schilling, Dale Murphy, Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Rafael Palmeiro.

McGriff spent 19 years in the league, one of those years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was in his second to last season and his Age 39 season. He played in 86 games with the Boys in Blue, and in it, he slashed .249/.322/.428 with a .750 OPS while he hit 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 297 ABs.

Overall, he spent most of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

"The Crime Dog" is a career .284 hitter, hitting 493 home runs, 1,550 RBIs, and 2,490 hits.

He was the first player to hit 30 home runs for five different teams. McGriff was a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, All-Star MVP, and a World Series winner with the Braves in 1995.

Fred appeared on the MLB network to talk about his vast accomplishment and said it was a dream come true.

"I've been totally blessed over the years," McGriff said. "[This selection] is just icing on the cake. And for it to be unanimous, it's a beautiful thing."

Congratulations, "The Crime Dog," well deserved. Once a Dodger, always a Dodger.