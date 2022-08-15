Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Doc React to End of 12-Game Winning Streak

Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak came to an unceremonious end. The Dodgers lost to the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-0.

The loss on Sunday was the Dodgers' first loss in the month of August. For Dodger fans, it must have felt familiar. A day after the Dodgers crushed six home runs in a victorious 13-3 romp, they were held to one hit through the six innings by Kansas City's Brad Singer.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts was honest about their inability to hit Singer.

Freddie Freeman went 0-4 on Sunday and collected his fifth strikeout in seven games. For an elite hitter like Freeman, a seven-game slash line of .240/.333/.280 is brutal, despite it being a regular week for many other players. Freeman also commented on the end of the Dodgers' winning streak and Singer's pitching performance.

The last time the Dodgers have been held scoreless through a game was on June 27th when the team got blanked in a 4-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

No team is going to win 162 games or 70 in a row. It can be difficult to accept when a team with a +247 run differential gets shut out, but the Dodgers know that every team has off days. Even players like Freeman have off weeks.

The Dodgers will try to start another winning streak on Monday when they travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers and their impressive starting pitching staff. Lefty Julio Urias takes the bump against Freddy Peralta at 5:10 PST.