Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Doesn't Want to Talk About His Recent Hot Streak

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is fully aware that eventually, his hitting streak is going to end.

Freddie Freeman has done his best Denzel Washington impression lately, he's been a man on fire. He's collecting hits at an eye-popping clip, including an RBI single last night in the Dodgers 9-1 win over the Angels. Considering Freddie's talents, the streak could continue.

In his last five games, Freddie is 14-for-20, good for a .700 batting average. His six RBI have been impactful too. The Dodgers are 5-1 during Freeman's absurd hot streak. 

However, a grizzled veteran like Freddie Freeman knows that it can't last forever. When asked about his hitting streak, the former MVP acknowledged that it's unsustainable, but he doesn't want to talk about it. 

“You don’t talk about it. You just try to ride it as long as you can until it suddenly ends – because this is baseball and it is going to end, unfortunately. It just feels like I’m recognizing strikes and I’m hitting the strikes. I’m not fouling many pitches off. When I swing I hit it and I’m not fouling any good pitches off. You’re just trying to get good pitches to hit and I’ve been hitting them lately.”

Manager Dave Roberts was effusive in his praise of Freeman's hitting prowess and thinks that getting left off the All-Star roster has served as extra motivation as of late for Freddie

“The ball looks like a melon up there, he’s just seeing it so well. Right-handed, left-handed. He’s taken some tough pitches. It seems like everything he swings at is center-cut. Just goes to show how he’s swinging the bat, seeing the baseball, using the whole field. Right now he’s as good a player omitted from the All-Star team as I could imagine.”

Freeman has been flexing his muscles, and it's certainly helped the Dodgers reel off plenty of wins as they head into next week's All-Star break.

