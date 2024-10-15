Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux NLCS Game 3 Status Revealed
If one asks Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about Freddie Freeman's status for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, he would answer with one sentence.
“I just don’t see any world where he doesn’t start a game in the NLCS.”
Not only did those words leave Roberts's mouth on Tuesday afternoon in Queens, but he also gave an update regarding second baseman Gavin Lux and relief pitcher Daniel Hudson.
He expects Freeman and Lux to be in the starting lineup and Hudson out of the bullpen.
Freeman has appeared in both NLCS games despite being sidelined briefly during the NLDS with a sprained ankle. Despite his noticeable limp, Freeman has become somewhat of a superhuman for the Dodgers in the postseason.
In Game 1 of the NLCS against the Mets on Saturday, Freeman once again provided a key spark for the Dodgers. When Max Muncy hit a single to center field, Freeman, stationed at second base, recognized the importance of securing a second run. He rounded third and charged toward home. True to his word throughout this process, Freeman has made it clear that he won't take the field unless he can play the game the right way.
Freeman stepped on home with his left foot instead of his right and charged into Mookie Betts who embraced his teammate to halt his momentum.
“Luckily, I lift weights and I was able to hold him,” Betts laughed. “He’s giving us everything he has. I was just there to support him. It’s amazing what he’s doing right now.”
Lux, on the other hand, exited Game 1 of the NLCS with a tight hip flexor and was absent from Game 2. According to manager Dave Roberts, Lux was available to pinch-hit, but the chance never came up.
Lux is anticipated to return to the starting lineup, and Roberts expects Freeman to continue being an everyday presence on the field.
As for Hudson, Roberts was slightly cryptic regarding the reason why the reliever wasn't available for Monday afternoon's contest.
Here was the full interaction with reporters after the 7-3 loss:
Q. Was Hudson down just because of rest?
DAVE ROBERTS: He just had some things that he couldn’t pitch today.
Q. Anything concerning moving forward?
DAVE ROBERTS: I don’t think so. He should be, with two days, he should be ready to go for Game 3.
The Dodgers play Games 3, 4, and 5 of the NLCS on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week, all at Citi Field in New York.