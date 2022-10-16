Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres.

San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team who won 111 games this season.

It was a very frustrating series with many blown opportunities by the Dodgers.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman told OC Register's Jim Alexander that they fell short of their one common goal.

"We didn’t accomplish our goal,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You know, there’s not really much more you can really say. You grind all year starting, all these guys in February and me in March (when he signed with the Dodgers after the lockout). This team, we had one goal in mind and it didn’t happen. So, just a lot of disappointment.

Freeman said that what makes this tougher is the sacrifices they've made to try and win a championship and come up short in the process.

“I mean, all the sacrifices you make during the course of the season, leaving your family and doing all that, and you have one goal in mind. You get to that chance, to be able to reach that goal, and you come up short. It’s disappointment. I don’t know what another word is. It’s just disappointed. We had a really good team. We just didn’t get it done.”

Freddie went on to reiterate his disappointment and mentioned how anyone who is in the postseason could win it.

“I mean, when you don’t win in the World Series, it doesn’t matter if you win 80 games or 120 games,” Freeman said. “It’s just disappointment. It’s just October baseball. Like we’ve been saying, it’s hard and it can be brutal.”

This is by far the biggest collapse not only in Dodger franchise history but quite possibly in baseball history; one could even say all of sports. The talent, the front office, and maybe the management; this Dodger team had all the tools to be successful, and they have once again come up short.

The October woes continue for the Boys in Blue and their fan base. Our "little brothers" played like our big brothers as they tossed us around, smacked us, and got away with whatever they wanted.

The Dodgers have hit rock bottom.