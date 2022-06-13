Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Talks Loss of Walker Buehler

"Losing Walker is going to be tough.”

On Friday night, Walker Buehler left his start with right elbow discomfort and according to manager Dave Roberts, it now looks like the Dodgers will be without the right-hander for a pretty good chunk of the season.

 “We’re certainly better with Walker. But that’s not going to be for quite some time.”  

On Saturday, Buehler traveled back to Los Angeles and underwent an MRI that revealed a flexor strain in his right forearm. He was then placed on the 15-day injured list and won’t need surgery to repair the damage. 

The rehabilitation process for a strain can be long and he will then have to go through a full buildup after getting cleared to even pick up a ball. So, the Dodgers are looking to be without Buetane for at least a couple of months and Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman noted the gravity of the loss

“When you lose one of the best pitchers in the game, it’s a big blow to anybody, especially us,” 

He continued. 

“Luckily we got Clayton back because having both of them out would’ve been a huge blow. Clayton looked pretty good, but losing Walker is going to be tough.”

Latest on Walker Buehler Injury, Will Dodgers Trade For Impact Starter, Frankie Montas, Castillo?

While Buehler hasn't put up the best numbers this year, having him out is a definite blow to the Dodger's World Series hopes. 

