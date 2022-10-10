Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks ‘‘Edge’ Is Still There After Historic 2022 Season

The 2022 Dodgers will go down in the history books. They broke a franchise record in wins at 111 and an insane run differential at +334, just to name a few things.

However, Los Angeles didn’t close out the season on a solid note, especially after clinching the division on September 13th. In the last three weeks, the Dodgers only averaged 3.6 runs per game, 14 errors, and went 10-7.

That is not a great way to enter the postseason, but Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman believes his team still has that ‘edge’ regardless of what the teams play says.

“I think so; I mean we won 111 games you gotta keep the edge for a long time to be able to do something like that every day when you come into the yard there’s a game and you expect to win and that’s what we did every time you step on the field the other team can beat you and you gotta be able to be at your best and I think we did that very well.”

162 games is a lot of games, and not every team is going to be perfect in that stretch, not even the big bad Dodgers.

Some slippage is going to happen, but to have it happen at this point in the season is not pretty.

Losses will happen, no matter what, but to have more than one error throughout multiple games to end, the season is a bit concerning. One could say that it was just the sense of getting to the finish line, but with the Boys in Blue being such a veteran team, they should know better.

I won’t linger on this too long, but I hope the poor play doesn’t translate into the postseason.

We’ll find out on Tuesday.