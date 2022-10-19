Dodgers News: Friedman Talks Clayton Kershaw's Future

With the Dodgers postseason coming to an end, the team now has there eyes set for next season with many questions remaining about the roster. One such question and arguably the most notable belongs to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw who has speculated retirement over the season.

Kershaw has spent his entire 15 illustrious years on the Dodgers and is noted as one of the greatest pitchers of our generation. If Kershaw were to retire today, undoubtably he would end up as a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Kershaw is also coming off a strong season as he was selected to his ninth All-Star game with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 22 games. Andrew Friedman would love Kershaw to come back for another season, but respects any decision Kershaw will make regarding his future (via SportsNet LA).

"From my standpoint, nothing has changed in that my strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year, but like i said last year for him to take the time and put his head together with Ellen and figure out what makes most sense for their family is what we're going to afford them the time to do and whether it's a decision they make quickly or it takes some time. I'm not sure of that right now but as we learn that and get a sense we'll have a better feel for how we're going to handle everything."

Kershaw has plenty of time to think about what he wants to do next season and if this season was any evidence of help, the Dodgers will be glad to keep Kershaw on the roster.

The Dodgers seemed so close yet so far away from a championship and maybe that will be enough to spark any championship mentality to come back for at least one more season.