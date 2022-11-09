Dodgers News: Front Office Undecided on Extending Qualifying Offer to Clayton Kershaw

When Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw hit free agency last year, the L.A. front office made the decision not to extend a qualifying offer to him. This decision was made out of respect for Kershaw's legacy and to keep from putting undue pressure on the future Hall of Famer.

Kershaw is a free agent again, and Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman hasn't yet decided whether the team will take the same approach.

Last year, Kershaw was coming off a season-ending elbow injury, and the qualifying offer would have forced him to make a decision while he was still unsure if he even would pitch again, let alone where.

Kershaw said he appreciated the Dodgers not making the offer last year, saying it (and the lockout) allowed him and his family the time they needed to make their decision.

This year's situation is much different, both in regards to Kershaw, who is fully healthy, and the Dodgers, who have more question marks and presumably don't want to wait as long for an answer from their legend.

Friedman made it clear that bringing Kershaw back is a top priority for the franchise, and the qualifying offer amount is actually pretty close to what he'd likely make on a one-year deal. Just because L.A. didn't do the QO last year doesn't mean they won't this year.

Hopefully, Kershaw and the Dodgers will agree on a new deal this week and make it all a moot question. As Friedman said, Kershaw belongs in Dodger blue.