Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Could Be Back in the Lineup Today in San Francisco

LA second baseman Gavin Lux, out most of the last four weeks with a neck issue, is expected to play this weekend in San Francisco, possibly as soon as tonight.

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has played just five games since August 22 and none in the last two weeks, but that Lux-less lull could be coming to an end soon.

Lux is batting .293 with a .797 OPS this season, a huge step forward for the former top prospect. He's been limited over the last four weeks by a neck issue that has taken a while to calm down.

Lux has been out long enough to have warranted a stint on the injured list, but the Dodgers didn't have anyone they wanted to bring up from Triple-A to fill his spot anyway, so they have just played with a shorter bench while he's been out. In past years, they would have likely replaced him on the roster with an extra relief pitcher, but with limits on the number of pitchers on a roster, they couldn't do that.

Lux got his live at-bats on Thursday at Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers' spring training home and the home of their Arizona Complex League teams. We haven't heard yet how those at-bats went, with an update from L.A. manager Dave Roberts presumably coming before today's game in San Francisco.

The plan all week has been for Lux to play in the series with the Giants, which begins this evening, so we could conceivably see Lux in action as soon as tonight. In his absence, most of the starts at second base have gone to Chris Taylor, with Mookie Betts getting a few games there and Hanser Alberto one.

