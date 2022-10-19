Dodgers News: Got $15 Million? You Could Own Vin Scully's House!

According to TMZ, the former home of late Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully has gone up for sale for just $15 million.

The 11,000 square foot mansion, located in the gated Hidden Hills community in the San Fernando Valley just outside Calabasas, was the Hall of Fame broadcaster's home for the last several years of his life.

According to TMZ:

The nearly 2-acre lot has a ton of bells and whistles -- including a pool, spa, putting green, oversized chef's kitchen, game room, marble wet bar and outdoor kitchen. The 11,000-square-foot mansion also comes with a detached guest apartment, full guest house and a 6-car garage. The interior is decked out with French country elements ... including oak wood floors and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces. The primary suite also comes with a nice view and plenty of privacy.

Scully, of course, was the Dodgers' play-by-play announcer for 67 years before retiring at the end of the 2016 season. He remained as close as possible to the team until his death earlier this year, but the writing was on the wall regarding his health when he was unable to attend certain events at Dodger Stadium this year, including the unveiling of Sandy Koufax's statue.

Scully received the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, and by the time of his retirement in 2016, he was universally regarded as the greatest broadcaster in baseball history. He also called NFL games and golf tournaments for NBC and CBS, plus MLB postseason and All-Star games.

Scully's daughter, Cat, is selling her father's mansion in the exclusive neighborhood.