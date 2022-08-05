Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo

Dodgers fans were kind of getting used to Andrew Freidman pulling off incredible trades. Mookie, Trea, Scherzer, and Freeman were all thought at one point or another to not be interested in playing for LA, to being on the roster. So when the San Diego Padres pulled off the blockbuster trade of the deadline for Soto, fans may have been a bit disappointed. Then LA went out and grabbed struggling lefty-slugger, Joey Gallo, from the New York Yankees.

The two-time All-Star is not doing well this year, batting.159, and striking out at a prolific rate which explains why fans were maybe a little less than enthusiastic.

But one of Gallo’s new teammates, Hanser Alberto, appears to have confidence the Dodgers organization will be able to help.

According to Google translate, Hanser’s quote means:

“Here we are going to fix it, you will see brother.”

Gallo didn't do well in New York. Last season, he led the AL in walks (111) and MLB in strikeouts (213). In the last three seasons, the slugger has a .324 OBP and a .185 batting average. This year, his OPS has been bad(.621), and he was constantly booed.

Regardless of his batting, the two-time Gold Glover can play both outfield and infield corner positions. So he will most likely see a handful of starts at third with Justin Turner still nursing an injury and maybe some left field.

Hopefully, Gallo will get a fresh start in LA with fans, and with baseball. Teammates like Hanser should make the transition easier.