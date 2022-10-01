Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Could Sneak Back Into the Postseason Picture

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen was the best reliever on the team in 2021, but this season he's been limited to just five games as he's battled a series of issues with his throwing shoulder.

Treinen has been outstanding in those five games, allowing just one hit (a solo homer) in five innings, but the story of his 2022 season is that he has mostly been absent.

Treinen's regular season is over, but no one really seems to have any idea whether he'll be available for the postseason. Before Friday's game against the Rockies, L.A. manager Dave Roberts gave updates to the media on several players, including Treinen.

Treinen has played catch several times this week, and the fact that he hasn't had any major setbacks while throwing 120 feet is definitely a good sign. The Dodgers are confident that if he's healthy, he can be effective in the postseason even if he hasn't pitched in a game situation in a while.

But with as many good options as Los Angeles has for their postseason bullpen, they'll likely need to see something really impressive from Treinen in bullpen sessions and/or simulated games in order to leave someone else off the roster for a playoff series. And if he does make a postseason roster, they'll need to have a replacement at the ready on the very real chance that he can't stay healthy.

For now, the big right-hander hasn't even thrown a bullpen session yet, let alone a full-intensity session where he might do that impressing. Until he does, his status will continue to "remain uncertain."