Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Set for Rehab Assignment

The end of the season is quickly approaching which means the postseason is upon us. The Dodgers clinched their playoff spot on Monday and clinched the NL West on Tuesday.

And while we took care of business on the field we still have a lot to look forward to regarding players who are currently on the IL.

The injury bug has plumished the Dodgers pitching staff this season and it has hit some of our key arms.

One of them being righty Yency Almonte. OC Register’s Bill Plunkett provided an update on the 5-year pitcher.

The timing of this news comes at a good time for Almonte. It’ll give him enough time to get in some reps for the postseason.

Almonte has been out since early August due to an elbow injury,

The 28-year-old has had his best statistical year since his first year back in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies. In his first year with the Dodgers, Almonte has appeared in 29 games posting a 1.15 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 0.89 WHIP in 31.1 innings pitched in 2022.

The Florida native last pitched on August 3rd in San Francisco going 1 innings and allowing 0 runs and 0 hits in his last appearance. He has been one of the Dodgers consistent pitchers coming out of the bullpen and has been a great pickup for LA.

Almonte was signed by Los Angeles in the off-season to a minor league contract until he was added to the major league roster in mid-May.

We’re ready for some “Showtime” to be back on the mound for the Boys in Blue.