Dodgers News: James Outman Enters the Record Books After Incredible Debut

For Dodgers prospect James Outman, Sunday at Coors Field was a dream debut.

On Saturday, after four years in the minors, James Outman finally got the call up to the major league stage with the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts wasted no time with the prospect, inserting him into the No. 9 slot in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game

In his first ever major league at-bat, only three pitches in, Outman blasted a two-run bomb off German Marquez into the right-centerfield stands. The 25-year-old gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

With that shot, he joined Keibert Ruiz (2020), Gary Ingram (1994), and Jose Offerman (1990) to become the eighth Dodger in franchise history to debut with a homer in his first at-bat and the fourth since the club moved to LA. While Outman was the first Los Angeles Dodger to get 3 hits and 3 RBIs in his first Major League game, he was the second in franchise history. 

However, he is the first Dodger ever to have 3 hits, 3 RBIs, a home run, and score 2 runs in his debut. The Sac State alumni was a triple shy of the cycle going 3-for-4. 

The outfielder spoke with SNLA's Kirsten Watson after the game:

Manager Dave Roberts decided to move Mookie Betts, from right field to second base — a move we will be seeing more often — and decided to go with the NorCal native to fill in in right. After the game, Doc had this to say.

In the 7-3 win over the Rockies, Outman was a major contributor and with a little over 60 games left in the regular season, and after Sunday’s performance, he could see much more playing time come his way.

