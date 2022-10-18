Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Joe Musgrove's Comments On Playoff Format May Show Glaring Issues

The playoff format might not be so forgiving for the stronger teams in the league
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When the playoffs begin ever team has a new fresh start. It doesn't matter what you did in the regular season, only what you do in the postseason. 

The MLB playoffs becomes a bit tricky especially in the divisional series as a series goes the best of five instead of a best of seven. Teams just have to play there best for three games, which is exactly what the Padres did to the Dodgers

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove spoke about their series win over the Dodgers and it may open up some conversations of how the playoff format truly is (quotes via Ian O'Connor, New York Post).

“We got beat up on pretty good by these guys this year, and as a kid growing up I sat in those stands and I watched us get beat up by those guys for years. So to be able to knock them off in this round — it’s probably better that we had to face them in a five-game series than a seven. But you’re seeing this team starting to find its identity and really turn it on here down the stretch.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even with the Dodgers having the Padres number all season long, it didn't matter. The Dodgers had extra time off due to their great regular season and it allowed the Padres to come off their Wild Card series ready to play the Dodgers and win in just three games. 

Rather than punishing the worst teams, the better teams sooner become punished if they are off just a couple games. There's no excuse for poor postseason play, but this may lead to conversations of changing it to all best of seven through the entire postseason similar to the NBA. 

It's hard to imagine immediate changes. It's also easy to argue that if you don't win an early round series that you even belong in the postseason. 

Joe MusgroveLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego Padres

USATSI_19233808_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Explains Odd Moment with Almonte and Vesia

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17896271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 'World Series or Bust' Doesn't Ring True to LA President Andrew Friedman

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222045_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future in LA Remains Very Much in Doubt

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222151_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reflects On Falling Short of World Series Once Again

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19234058_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Why He Waited to Use Evan Phillips in Game 4 Loss

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19243348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: L.A Public Library Recaps Dodgers 2022 Season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dodgers Expected to Keep Dave Roberts

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19129544_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Felt Like He Had More in The Tank

By Ricardo Sandoval