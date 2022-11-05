Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Misses Out on NL Pitching Award

It's awards season and several Dodgers have high hopes their names will be called.

Julio Urias put together another great season for the Dodgers in 2022. The left-hander posted his second straight 30+ start season while recording a career-best 2.16 ERA, tops in the National League.

Julio was snubbed for an All-Star berth this past summer and now misses out on another honor in the National League. On Friday, several MLB awards were announced on ESPN including the NL Outstanding Pitcher award. The honor went to Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, following his breakout season.

First, it's important to note that these awards are voted on by current players, so an honor like this certainly carries a lot of meaning in baseball.

Alcantara posted an MLB-best 8.1 bWAR in 2022, which was more than 3 wins better than Urias. The Cy Young front runner threw more innings than anyone in baseball (23.2 more than Aaron Nola of the Phillies) and worked to a 14-9 with 2.28 ERA on a very bad Miami team.

Sandy was a beast this past season, and as much as Dodgers fans may want to see Julio Urias get the nod a perhaps a few more accolades to his name, in this case, the MLBPA got it right with Alcantara.

