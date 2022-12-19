Dodgers News: Justin Turner Officially Signs Contract With Red Sox

The news we all were dreading has come. Justin Turner is officially no longer a Dodger. The beloved Los Angeles icon will be headed out to Boston on a recent contract per Joon Lee and Jeff Passan.

The rumors began to swirl from the minute that the Dodgers signed J.D. Martinez and fans immediately lost hope that Justin Turner would be returning in Dodger blue next season.

Martinez has played a little outfield in the past but primarily appears in the DH position which would have made things a little complicated if the Dodgers did in fact resign JT.

Justin Turner has spent the past nine seasons with the Dodgers and was a key player in that legendary 2020 World Series-winning team. With his recent move, there are officially 10 players gone from that team with only 9 of the major pieces left in Los Angeles.

JT was loved by the city of Los Angeles and even had a day in his name (Jan. 22) in honor of his community relations and contributions.

The 38-year-old will now find a new home with former Dodger teammates Dodgers Kike Hernandez and Kenley Jansen, who inked himself a new deal with the Red Sox this offseason.

The Roberto Clemente Award winner will be so dearly missed here on the West Coast but we wish him the best in Beantown.