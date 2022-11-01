Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wins 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

It's his first time winning the award in his career.
Justin Turner has won the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing a player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."

Turner has been the Dodgers' nominee five times in the last six years, but hadn't yet won the prestigious award. On Monday, that changed.

At his press conference at Citizens Bank Park, Turner talked about how much it meant for him to win this award.

"When you think about baseball and the history and all the great accolades that can be achieved on the field, this is one that stands out above all of them, for me," Turner said. "It's a way that my wife and I have the opportunity to give back in the community, to utilize our platform in a meaningful, positive way."

That's exactly what Justin and his wife, Kourtney, have done since they began the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016. Through the foundation, Justin and Kourtney have made it their mission to "support homeless veterans, children (and their families) battling life-altering illnesses and diseases and various youth baseball organizations."

Turner has been one of the most important Dodgers since he joined the team on a minor league contract in 2014. But he's done even more for the community, and has truly made it an honor to have him as a member of the team.

Turner is the third Dodger to win the Roberto Clemente Award, joining Steve Garvey in 1981 and Clayton Kershaw in 2012.

