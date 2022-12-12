Dodgers News: Kershaw Currently Has One of The Longest Tenures in the League

With Clayton Kershaw returning to Los Angeles for the 2023 season, that not only lengthens his time spent with the Dodgers, but also makes him among the top 10 players with the longest current tenure.

With different variables including free agency, arbitration and the popularity of younger talent, staying with one team for an entire career has become more and more difficult.

MLB.com put together a list of 10 longest-tenured active players who have spent their entire Major League careers with just one franchise.

Among players like Mike Trout of the Angels and Jose Altuve of the Astros, Clayton Kershaw made his way as No. 3 on the list.

The pitcher made his debut on May 25, 2008, and has been with the Boys in Blue ever since. He recently made his decision to return to L.A., signing a one-year deal that pays him a $15 million salary in 2023, plus a $5 million signing bonus.

Kershaw was drafted seventh overall in the 2006 MLB draft, after ending his high school career as one of the top pitchers in America.

After 13 years in a Dodgers uniform, he has racked up many accolades that prove why he is one of the best pitchers of his era.

The left has earned five NL ERA titles, three Cy Young Awards, a pitching Triple Crown in 2011, and the ‘14 NL MVP Award. Last but certainly not least, Kershaw won the 2020 World Series title.

Though Kershaw suffered forearm and elbow injuries in the 2021 season, he came back on top the following year to shut down any doubt fans had. In 2022, he went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA while earning his ninth career All-Star selection.

With Kershaw returning to the Dodgers for his 16th season, he looks to expand his resume and, most of all, add another World Series title to that list all while wearing Dodger blue.