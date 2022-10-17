Dodgers News: L.A Public Library Recaps Dodgers 2022 Season

What was supposed to be a dream season for the Los Angeles Dodgers ended in nightmare fashion last night. The timely hits weren't there, the bullpen disappeared, and the momentum was shot after a five-run inning by San Diego.

Many Dodger fans took their frustration to Twitter, pointing fingers and figuring out what exactly went wrong with this 111-win team.

However, The Los Angeles Public Library got creative and tweeted out a clever way to perfectly describe the entire 2022 season.

Outrage, I'm sure many fans felt that once the collapse was happening last night. A Lasting Impression, they most certainly made one whether it's a good or bad one. The Perfect Season, it could've been, but no dice. Downfall, the postseason seems to be our downfall. And Descent Into Night, which is precisely what happened last night as the Padres dominated the Dodgers.

We've seen in the past couple of years how much the L. A library supports the Boys in Blues. They've been incredibly vocal going back and forth with San Diego's Public Library account. However, San Diego sadly got the last laugh.

The Dodgers will now go into the off-season with many decisions to make. Some of the core guys will be on the squad in 2023, but some won't, so it'll be interesting to see what the front office does this winter.