Dodgers News: LA Ace Heaps Praise on Team After His Poor Start

The Boys in Blue were able to seize a win despite a poor outing from Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw.

When the Dodgers were able to retain longtime ace Clayton Kershaw this past offseason on a one-year, $17 million deal loaded with performance incentives, many were concerned with how he would perform in 2022. Kershaw, who’s had his share of injuries over the past couple of years, missed almost three months of the 2021 season and eventually the whole postseason due to forearm injuries.

While he missed about a month of this season, Kershaw has been fantastic on the mound when healthy. He’s silenced all the doubters with his ability to help lead the Dodgers to the best record in the National League. That’s not to say he isn’t susceptible to bad outings, which was the case on Sunday as he surrendered 4 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. 

However, despite the rough outing, the offense was able to bail him out and close out the series with a sweep of the Giants.

Kershaw took a moment post-game to praise his teammates for stepping up when he wasn’t at his best.

“We played great today, our whole team. Bullpen did great, didn’t give up any runs at all for that whole time. Offense did unbelievable today, really the whole series. So just really a great team win by everybody except me."

Sweeping a team in a four-game series is a tough task, especially when it's the Giants who always play the Dodgers tough. Yet, this team was able to accomplish just that for the first time since 1995.

The ability to come from behind and pick each other up this season has been a theme this season for LA. Even when players aren’t at their best or they’re even missing their best due to injury, the Dodgers have been resilient all season long with the hope of breaking another franchise record.

