Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA All-Star All In on Team Making Blockbuster Trade for Juan Soto

Dodgers News: LA All-Star All In on Team Making Blockbuster Trade for Juan Soto

Trea Turner is all for a reunion with former Washington Nationals teammate Juan Soto in Los Angeles.

Unless you live under a rock, everyone has heard about the rumors surrounding Juan Soto. Many around the league believe his days in a Washington Nationals uniform are numbered with plenty of contenders looking to acquire the 23-year-old ahead of the August 2 trade deadline. 

The Dodgers have been one of those teams linked to Soto. They had the opportunity to see him up close in action as they welcomed the Nats to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series. Of course, that only fueled any rumors that linked the two camps together. 

Many of the Dodgers players have been asked about the opportunity of trading for the left-handed slugger, including his old teammate Trea Turner. 

In fact, Soto made a comment during one interview that Turner should re-sign with Washington this winter, but the speedy shortstop has a different idea on how the two can be reunited.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I don’t know if I can recruit. But I’m a Dodger, and hopefully, he’s a Dodger as well.”

He isn't the only person who would love to see Soto in Dodger Blue as fans cheered for him in the outfield trying to recruit him. If it was an easy deal to make, rest assured the front office would have pulled the trigger by now. 

However, the Nationals are asking for a king's ransom for their star player, one that would require their top five to six prospects. On top of that, any team trying to acquire Soto may need to also take on the contract of LHP Patrick Corbin who is owed almost $60 million over the next two years. 

That's a steep price to pay, so we'll see if the Dodgers are willing to pay up by the deadline.

Juan SotoTrea TurnerWashington NationalsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15121753_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Called Up to OKC Dodgers

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18730026_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Pitcher Irked by Team's Latest Roster Decision

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Ace Clayton Kershaw Praises Teammates After Poor Start

By Adam Salcido6 hours ago
USATSI_18719393_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Could Look to Add All-Star Garrett Cooper Via Trade

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_18750319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Options Reyes Moronta, Recalls Garrett Cleavinger

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_16336961_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Juan Soto's Former Teammate Pushes for LA to Make Blockbuster Trade

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18265026_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Starter Reacts to Possibility of Returning as Key Bullpen Piece

By Staff WriterJul 27, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18741049_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Nationals Asking for Historic Return for Juan Soto in Trade Talks

By Staff WriterJul 27, 2022 2:15 PM EDT