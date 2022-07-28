Dodgers News: LA All-Star All In on Team Making Blockbuster Trade for Juan Soto

Unless you live under a rock, everyone has heard about the rumors surrounding Juan Soto. Many around the league believe his days in a Washington Nationals uniform are numbered with plenty of contenders looking to acquire the 23-year-old ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

The Dodgers have been one of those teams linked to Soto. They had the opportunity to see him up close in action as they welcomed the Nats to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series. Of course, that only fueled any rumors that linked the two camps together.

Many of the Dodgers players have been asked about the opportunity of trading for the left-handed slugger, including his old teammate Trea Turner.

In fact, Soto made a comment during one interview that Turner should re-sign with Washington this winter, but the speedy shortstop has a different idea on how the two can be reunited.

“I don’t know if I can recruit. But I’m a Dodger, and hopefully, he’s a Dodger as well.”

He isn't the only person who would love to see Soto in Dodger Blue as fans cheered for him in the outfield trying to recruit him. If it was an easy deal to make, rest assured the front office would have pulled the trigger by now.

However, the Nationals are asking for a king's ransom for their star player, one that would require their top five to six prospects. On top of that, any team trying to acquire Soto may need to also take on the contract of LHP Patrick Corbin who is owed almost $60 million over the next two years.

That's a steep price to pay, so we'll see if the Dodgers are willing to pay up by the deadline.