Dodgers News: LA Announces Target Return Date For Dustin May

Dodger right-handed flamethrower Dustin May will soon be back for Los Angeles.
Dodger fans have been chomping at the bit awaiting the return of hard-throwing Dustin May from injury. The right-handed phenom has been out since early 2021 with an elbow injury that required the infamous Tommy John surgery.

May has been building up his arm strength over the past few weeks by rehabbing in Oklahoma City with the Triple-A Dodgers. Dodger fans have now been given a firm idea of when May will return to the active roster.

Unless there are any changes or setbacks, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that May should be back next week. If May's final rehab start on Sunday goes well, May should be set to re-join the starting rotation as early as Friday against the Marlins back at Dodger Stadium.

May has already recaptured some of his Prior magic (see what I did there) during his rehab starts in Oklahoma City, allowing just 3 earned runs in 14 innings. Most recently, he posted 8 K's in 5 innings.

If Dodger fans are wondering if May's trademark movement on his pitches has returned, just watch this.

May's off-speed pitches look as deceptive as they have ever been. May's return could not come at a better time. With Clayton Kershaw not expected back until sometime in September, May could immediately see time in the Dodgers rotation.

When Kershaw does return, May has already stated he would be happy to accept a bullpen role in 2022. As for 2023, Dodger fans can only assume May will return to the starting role.

