Dodgers News: LA Begins To Show Interest in Xander Bogaerts

It's been a chaotic offseason already and it's only November. The rumors are flying, extensions are being discussed, and offers are being given out, or not...

But one thing is for sure; Los Angeles has definitely been in the mix when it comes to some superstar players across the league. One of those being Xander Bogaerts who plays as a shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Insider, Hector Gomez, was the first to report the news about the Dodgers' interest in the four-time All-Star.

With Trea Turner most likely declining the Dodgers' qualifying offer for the 2023 season, the LA team will be in need of a shortstop anyways plus Mookie Betts also has a history of playing with Bogaerts so that's a plus.

In the spring of 2019, Bogaerts signed a six-year extension but decided to opt out earlier this week with three years and $60 million remaining on his contract.

So, the All-Star infielder will most likely be looking for a good chunk of money to make up for it and is probably looking for a team who is more familiar with winning. The Dodgers can check that box and maybe can make it even further with the addition of the 30-year-old in their lineup.

Bogaerts was just named a Silver Slugger for the American League after posting one of the best seasons of his 10-season career.

He slashed .307/.377/.456 with a .833 OPS with an OPS+ of 133, but he only managed to get 15 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games and 557 ABs.

Along with being an All-Star in 2022, Xander was also a finalist for the Gold Glove in the American League. With Scott Boras as his agent, it's no surprise that he might be in conversation with the Dodgers.

There's still lots of offseason ahead but anything can happen. Would you like to see Xander Bogaerts in Dodger Blue or is he better off somewhere else?