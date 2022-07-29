Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Boasts Mind-Boggling Playoff Odds According to FanGraphs

FanGraphs has the Dodgers as a lock to make the playoffs this year and the best chance to win the World Series this season.

Even after losing a pair of games to the hapless Nationals earlier this week, the Dodgers own the best record in baseball through Thursday (66-32) and have been blowing through teams this month (except Washington). LA is currently 12 full games ahead of the Padres in the NL West.

The scary part for the rest of the baseball is that the Dodgers aren't even healthy yet. LA has a slew of players on the injured list who are working their way back. Even with a rotating cast of characters in the bullpen, and missing lineup linchpin Chris Taylor, the Dodgers are piling up wins.

Which is why FanGraphs now lists the Dodgers with a 100 percent chance to make the postseason this year. There isn't a single other NL team that owns a 100 percent chance, although, the Mets are fairly close, and the Yankees and Astros both are 100 percent locks to make it to October.

Fangraphs has the Dodgers installed with a 16.7 percent chance to win the World series, the best in MLB. The aforementioned Yankees have a 11.9 percent chance to win a ring.

The new playoff format includes first-round byes for the divison winners with the two best records and the Dodgers are on a fantastic trajectory so sit out the treacherous three-game Wild Card round where anything could happen.

LA is currently in Colorado for a four-game series before the cap off the road trip with a quartet of games in San Francisco against the struggling Giants.

