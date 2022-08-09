Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Claims Baltimore Orioles Infielder

Dodgers News: LA Claims Baltimore Orioles Infielder

The Dodgers added some depth to their ranks with a surprise pickup of Orioles infielder Rylan Bannon.

While the trade deadline has already passed, and teams can no longer add players via trades, moves can still be made to add to current rosters. Teams can still claim players from other teams off of waivers. The Dodgers who are always looking for depth and diamonds in the rough did just that Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles claimed infielder Rylan Bannon from the Baltimore Orioles. Bannon was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 8th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. However, he would later be sent to Baltimore along with Dean Kremer, Yusniel Diaz, Zach Pop, and Breyvic Valera in the trade that brought Manny Machado to LA in 2018. That's a trade many LA fans would rather forget.

Bannon recently made his debut earlier this year and has appeared in 4 games for the Orioles this season collecting 2 hits in 14 at-bats. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the small sample size at the big league level, Bannon was a promising young prospect with the Dodgers although he never cracked the team's top 30 prospects. In 89 games before heading to Baltimore, he racked up 20 long balls in Single-A.

He posted a .296/.402/.559 slash line with the Quakes, and although he posted a .229 batting average in 78 games with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate this year, his .327 OBP is encouraging.

After claiming him, the Dodgers added Bannon to the 40-man roster which sits exactly at 40. However, with several players soon to come off of the 60-day IL, Bannon may find his way out of the organization once again. 

Baltimore OriolesLos Angeles Dodgers

KP
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback

By AJ Gonzalez1 hour ago
Oct 7, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Has Epic Game In Prime Time Clash

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
USATSI_18826767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

By Ryan Menzie18 hours ago
USATSI_18730307_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Due to Return from Injured List on Tuesday

By Jeff J. Snider19 hours ago
USATSI_18835944_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Gives Stark Reminder of "Forgotten" LA Offense

By Selena Marquez21 hours ago
USATSI_18835886_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Broadcaster's Hilarious Response to Juan Soto Question

By Jeff J. Snider22 hours ago
USATSI_18809669_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres' Wil Myers Respect Dodgers, Expects More Padres Wins

By Jeff J. SniderAug 8, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18689943_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Standout LA Reliever Lands on IL; Andre Jackson Recalled

By Staff WriterAug 8, 2022 2:00 PM EDT