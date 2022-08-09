While the trade deadline has already passed, and teams can no longer add players via trades, moves can still be made to add to current rosters. Teams can still claim players from other teams off of waivers. The Dodgers who are always looking for depth and diamonds in the rough did just that Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles claimed infielder Rylan Bannon from the Baltimore Orioles. Bannon was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 8th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. However, he would later be sent to Baltimore along with Dean Kremer, Yusniel Diaz, Zach Pop, and Breyvic Valera in the trade that brought Manny Machado to LA in 2018. That's a trade many LA fans would rather forget.

Bannon recently made his debut earlier this year and has appeared in 4 games for the Orioles this season collecting 2 hits in 14 at-bats.

Despite the small sample size at the big league level, Bannon was a promising young prospect with the Dodgers although he never cracked the team's top 30 prospects. In 89 games before heading to Baltimore, he racked up 20 long balls in Single-A.

He posted a .296/.402/.559 slash line with the Quakes, and although he posted a .229 batting average in 78 games with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate this year, his .327 OBP is encouraging.

After claiming him, the Dodgers added Bannon to the 40-man roster which sits exactly at 40. However, with several players soon to come off of the 60-day IL, Bannon may find his way out of the organization once again.