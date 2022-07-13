Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Claims Veteran Reliever From New York Mets

Dodgers News: LA Claims Veteran Reliever From New York Mets

The Dodgers claimed right-handed reliever Jake Reed from the Mets on Wednesday.

If there's a veteran reliever on the market, chances are the Dodgers are going to take a look at him. Regardless of whomever is currently in the bullpen, LA is always looking to roll the dice on another reclamation project. Including, but not limited to, waiver claims, which they've been fairly successful at during the Andrew Friedman regime. 

On Wednesday, the Dodgers brought a familiar face back into the fold. LA claimed right-handed reliever Jake Reed from the Mets. Reed had a stint with the Dodgers during the 2021 season and appeared in six games. He was DFA'd and wound up on the Rays. 

Reed throws from a variety of arm angles and has an intriguing pitch mix that could be beneficial to the Dodgers bullpen, but this season, he's allowed eight earned runs in 6.1 innings of work.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Knowing the Dodgers, he'll likely be on the bump sometime this week.

Los Angeles DodgersNew York Mets

USATSI_18595497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shocked a Trio of LA Players Were All-Star Snubs

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_17381778_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Late Night Sensation Guillermo Try to Be LA Ball Boy

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18662551_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives Tony Gonsolin an Incredible All-Star Gift

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18624083_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Discouraging News About Chris Taylor Injury

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Stadium Workers Threaten Strike Ahead of All-Star Game

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Minor Leaguer Earns Pitcher of the Month Honors

By Ryan Menzie8 hours ago
Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) tosses his bat down the first baseline on his three run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Under-the-Radar LA Star Wants in On Home Run Derby

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
July 4, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; General view of All Star Game logo during summer workouts at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: All-Star Jerseys Revealed and They're Fit for Hollywood

By Staff Writer23 hours ago