Dodgers News: LA Claims Veteran Reliever From New York Mets

If there's a veteran reliever on the market, chances are the Dodgers are going to take a look at him. Regardless of whomever is currently in the bullpen, LA is always looking to roll the dice on another reclamation project. Including, but not limited to, waiver claims, which they've been fairly successful at during the Andrew Friedman regime.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers brought a familiar face back into the fold. LA claimed right-handed reliever Jake Reed from the Mets. Reed had a stint with the Dodgers during the 2021 season and appeared in six games. He was DFA'd and wound up on the Rays.

Reed throws from a variety of arm angles and has an intriguing pitch mix that could be beneficial to the Dodgers bullpen, but this season, he's allowed eight earned runs in 6.1 innings of work.

Knowing the Dodgers, he'll likely be on the bump sometime this week.